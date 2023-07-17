TMC worker injured as miscreants try to set him afire

Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI) A Trinamool Congress worker was badly injured on Monday when some unidentified miscreants allegedly tried to set him on fire at Khejuri in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, police said.

The man identified as Narendranath Majhi is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kathi.

Police said no arrests were made in this connection.

"The matter is under investigation. We cannot comment on who attacked whom or whether the man suffered the injuries in some accident," a police officer said.

The incident occurred amid violence related to the recently concluded panchayat elections in the state.

Local TMC leaders accused BJP workers of being involved in the attack. PTI SCH NN