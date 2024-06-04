TMC wrests Medinipur LS seat from BJP as June Maliah defeats Agnimitra Paul

Medinipur, Jun 4 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday wrested the Medinipur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal from the BJP as its candidate June Maliah defeated Agnimitra Paul of the saffron party by a margin of 27,191 votes, the EC said.

Maliah, an actor-turned-politician, garnered 7,02,192 votes, while Paul, state general secretary of the BJP, secured 6,75,001 votes.

While Maliah is the MLA of Medinipur assembly seat, Paul is the legislator of Asansol Dakshin constituency. PTI SMY ACD