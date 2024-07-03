TMC writes to Dhankhar, seeks expunction of PM Modi's remarks on Chopra, Sandeshkhali incidents

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) TMC's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Sagarika Ghose on Wednesday wrote to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urging him to expunge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks made in the House on the Chopra and Sandeshkhali incidents of West Bengal.

In a letter to Dhankhar, Ghose quoted excerpts from the prime minister's reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President's address where he mentioned the incident of Chopra and also made a reference to Sandeshkhali.

"I would like to point out that as far as the Chopra incident is concerned, the perpetrators have been promptly arrested and are behind bars," Ghose said, adding that the West Bengal Police is "determinedly pursuing the investigation" and "all the guilty will be brought to justice".

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP said as far as the West Bengal government is concerned there is zero tolerance for crimes against women and the law is taking its course without fear or favour.

On Sandeshkhali, she said, "The entire incident was nothing but a disgraceful conspiracy by the BJP to defame the people of Bengal. Blatant lies were told and fake rape complaints were organised by payments to helpless women." "The people of Sandeshkhali and Bengal gave a befitting reply and the BJP lost the elections," she said.

"I would request you to kindly note that when the Honourable Prime Minister is speaking on the floor of the House he must give the complete and not a selective picture of the incidents. The Prime Minister should not misuse his constitutional position by misleading the public. I therefore request you to kindly expunge the remarks," Ghose said.

Prime Minister Modi, during his reply in the Rajya Sabha, accused the opposition of having a selective stand towards incidents of violence against women.

Referring to the Chopra incident of West Bengal, Modi said, "A woman was being flogged in public. The woman was screaming but nobody stepped forward to help her and were instead making videos." "And the incident that happened in Sandeshkhali, the pictures are hair-raising. But since yesterday I have been seeing political stalwarts, there is no pain visible even in their words," he said. PTI AO AO KVK KVK