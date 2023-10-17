TMC youth leader sent to police custody in abetment to suicide case

Jalpaiguri (WB), Oct 17 (PTI) A court in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district has sent a Trinamool Congress youth wing leader to two-day police custody after he surrendered before it in connection with a case of abetment to suicide of a couple six months ago. Saikat Chatterjee, the ruling TMC youth wing's Jalpaiguri unit president, was on Monday remanded to police custody for two days by the district and sessions court here.

He surrendered before the judge of the sessions court after his bail plea was rejected by the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court, he said.

The couple - Aparna Bhattacharya and her husband Subodh Bhattacharya - ended their lives in April and left a suicide note which stated that Chatterjee and three of his aides, including two councillors of the Jalpaiguri Municipality, were responsible for their deaths.

It is also alleged in the the suicide note that the Trinamool Congress youth wing leader and his aides had wrongly charged Aparna with amassing money by promising jobs to people and she was forced to sign a blank stamp paper.

The police had earlier arrested the three aides of Chatterjee but he had been evading arrest.

Chatterjee, while getting into the police vehicle from the court on Monday, claimed that he was innocent and the BJP had "conspired" against him. PTI COR BDC NN