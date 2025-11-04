TMC's Abhishek attacks PM over SIR, warns of mega protest in Delhi over deaths linked to exercise

Kolkata, Nov 4 (PTI) TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, alleging that the BJP-led Centre was using the exercise to "intimidate and disenfranchise" ordinary voters.

He urged people to be prepared to "hit the streets in New Delhi" in protest against what he called the deaths of "so many Bengalis due to SIR fear".

"In the last seven days, we have lost seven lives due to the fear of SIR in Bengal. All of them were eligible voters. Their family members are present here with us today," Banerjee said while addressing a massive rally in central Kolkata.

He claimed that panic and confusion over the SIR process had already cost lives and warned that the TMC would take the battle to Delhi if the Centre did not act responsibly.

Accusing the Prime Minister of "dictating terms to common people as per his whims and fancies," Banerjee said, "Be it demonetisation or furnishing documents of citizenship, Modi has always tried to impose his diktats on the poor and middle class. We won't bow down to the Zamindars of Delhi." The Diamond Harbour MP also dared the BJP to match the TMC's organisational strength.

"If we can arrange such a huge gathering in just two days, the BJP must think what our turnout will be when we go to Delhi," he said to loud cheers from the crowd.

The rally, which began from the BR Ambedkar statue on Red Road, marked the latest escalation in the TMC's campaign against what it terms "Silent Invisible Rigging" through the SIR process. PTI PNT NN