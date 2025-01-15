TMC's Abhishek backs AAP in Delhi polls, stresses on unity against BJP

Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday endorsed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, emphasising the need for regional parties to unite and strengthen the fight against the BJP.

Banerjee, the national general secretary of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), reiterated that the opposition INDIA bloc, formed with the collective goal of defeating the BJP, has decided to empower regional parties in their strongholds.

He pointed out that this strategy was followed in Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, and should be applied to Delhi as well.

"When the INDIA bloc was formed, we decided that wherever regional parties are strong, they should take the lead in the fight against the BJP.

In Delhi, it's clear that AAP is the party capable of defeating the BJP.

They won 67 out of 70 seats in the last election. Why should we not support the party that has the best chance of defeating the BJP? Our ultimate goal is to defeat the BJP, and supporting AAP aligns with this cause," Banerjee stated.

He was speaking at a health camp called 'Sebaashray', organised in South 24 Parganas district's Falta, as part of an initiative by the TMC MP from Diamond Harbour constituency.

Banerjee emphasised that the INDIA alliance's primary aim is to defeat the BJP and that supporting AAP in Delhi, which is seen as the strongest contender, is essential.

"In Delhi, who can defeat the BJP? AAP or Congress? AAP. If defeating the BJP is our collective goal, we should back the party that is fighting the hardest to achieve that," he added.

Raising concerns about Congress' role, Banerjee made it clear that AAP's success in the national capital makes it the strongest force to take on the BJP.

"If we truly want to defeat the BJP, we must empower the force which is stronger," he asserted.

Polling to all the 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5 as a triangular contest is on the cards with the BJP and the Congress aiming to halt the AAP from coming to power for a third successive term. PTI PNT BDC