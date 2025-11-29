TMC's Abhishek Banerjee accuses BJP of recycling old EC notice to ‘glorify’ SIR process

Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday intensified his attack on the BJP, accusing the party’of circulating through its 'propaganda machinery' a four-month-old Election Commission notice to falsely glorify the poll body at a time when the SIR exercise is marred by controversies.

Referring to a news item which claimed that the EC had doubled the remunerations for booth level officers from Rs 6,000 to 12000 and for BLO supervisors from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000, Banerjee tagged a copy of the original notice to claim that it was a four-month-old notification issued on August 2.

"When BJP’s propaganda ecosystem starts recycling four-month old notifications to whip up fake excitement and glorify the EC, it exposes just one truth: Mr. SIR’s strategy hasn’t JUST FAILED, it has COLLAPSED in full public view," he posted on X.

"Despite deploying every weapon at their command- The Union government's machinery, EC, ED, CBI, IT, Central Forces, a captive media and even convenient pockets of the judiciary - the BJP still knows BENGAL WILL BEAT THEM AGAIN and return with a bigger mandate than 2021," the Diamond Harbour MP said.

Banerjee, the de-facto No. 2 in TMC, also threw a challenge at the BJP. "A simple question to BJP leaders: do you dare accept my challenge or will you keep hiding behind stale propaganda and state power?" he asked. PTI SUS MNB