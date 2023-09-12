TMC's Abhishek Banerjee claims fresh summons to him by ED 'bad in law'

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday filed a supplementary affidavit before the Calcutta High Court, claiming that a fresh summon issued to him by the ED, when his revisional application challenging earlier summons by the agency is pending, is “bad in law”.

Banerjee has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before its officers here on Wednesday in connection with the alleged school jobs scam.

Stating that he has been summoned on Wednesday "to give evidence", the affidavit said the TMC MP has not only challenged the entire investigation qua him, but also the previous summons issued to him by the agency, in a revisional application filed by him before the high court.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed the senior advocates appearing for Banerjee and the ED to file their written arguments on September 19, when the matter will be taken up again by the court.

Banerjee alleged in the supplementary affidavit that the ED has "initiated and embarked upon a fishing and roving inquiry to rope in the petitioner into the domain of the alleged teacher recruitment scam". PTI AMR RBT