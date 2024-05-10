TMC's Abhishek Banerjee declares total income of Rs 82 lakh in FY'23 in affidavit

Kolkata, May 10 (PTI) TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who filed his nomination on Friday for re-election from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, declared in his affidavit a total income of a little over Rs 82 lakh in the 2022-23 financial year.

Advertisment

Banerjee stated he earned Rs 71,52,200 in 2018-19, while in 2020-21, it had gone up to a trifle over Rs 1.51 crore.

The TMC leader, seeking a third term from the seat, declared a total income of Rs 82,58,360 in the 2022-23 fiscal, as per his income tax return.

Banerjee said he has Rs 7.72 lakh as cash in hand.

He also declared in the affidavit movable assets worth over Rs 1.26 crore, which includes bank deposits, life insurance policies and 30 grams of gold.

The TMC leader mentioned he has two cases pending against him, one in Tripura's Khowai police station and another of alleged defamation, before the district and sessions court in Bhopal. PTI AMR RBT