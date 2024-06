Diamond Harbour (WB), Jun 4 (PTI) TMC candidate Abhishek Banerjee was leading over his nearest rival Abhijit Das of the BJP by 1,15,933 votes in Diamond Harbour constituency, as per latest trends available.

Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary and nephew of party supremo Mamata Banerjee, is a two-time MP from the seat. PTI PNT ACD