TMC's Abhishek Banerjee offers financial help to kin of 4 drowned minors

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has offered financial support to the families of four school students, who drowned while taking a holy dip in river Ganga in South 24 Parganas district during a ritual.

The four minors – brothers Dipukumar Shaw (16), Pintu Shaw (14) and their friends Dipak Mahato (15) and Bibhas Shaw (16) – drowned at Birlapur on Friday morning.

“The unfortunate death of four school students at Birlapur Jetty Ghat in Budge Budge has left the entire community in deep sorrow,” the All India Trinamool Congress said in a post on X.

“Moved by the grief of the affected families, Shri @abhishekaitc... promptly sent his trusted aide to the site and the homes of the victims to offer condolences and financial assistance from his personal initiative,” it said. PTI SUS RBT