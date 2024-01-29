TMC's Abhishek Banerjee reaffirms advocacy for retirement age in politics

Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday reaffirmed his call for implementing a retirement age in politics, citing decline in work efficiency and productivity with advancing age.

Banerjee's remarks come amid reports of an ongoing feud between the old guard and new generation leaders in the party over the future leadership of the party.

"I stand by my statements on productivity. It is not just in the case of politics but across all sectors. What is the age of the reporters standing here? Will they be able to continue this after 80 years of age? With advancing age, work efficiency decreases," he asserted in response to queries regarding his earlier proposal, which had stirred controversy within the party.

Contrary to speculations suggesting a potential withdrawal from party affairs, the two-time MP from Diamond Harbour affirmed his commitment, stating, "I will go wherever asked and take up whatever organizational responsibility is given to me by the party and our chairperson Mamata Banerjee." The recent debate was sparked by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's call in November for respecting senior members, countering assertions advocating the retirement of older leaders from active politics.

Following this, Abhishek Banerjee's advocacy for a retirement age reignited the internal discourse, prompting exchanges between veteran and youth leaders regarding the party's future leadership.

The escalating tensions prompted TMC's feisty boss to issue a stern warning, directing party members to refrain from publicly discussing differences, underlining that any transgression may result in disciplinary measures.

This controversy echoes a longstanding internal struggle within the TMC, dating back to two years ago, between the old guard and the younger faction.

Amid rumours of a purported power struggle in January 2022, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee dissolved all national office-bearer committees, including the post of National General Secretary held by her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Following this, a new committee was constituted, with Abhishek reinstated as the party's National General Secretary.

Since then, Abhishek has not only consolidated his position within the party but is also widely regarded as the de facto number two in the state's ruling establishment. PTI PNT MNB