TMC's Abhishek Banerjee slams SIR as BJP's plot to 'select voters', warns of massive protest

Kolkata, Oct 28 (PTI) TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday attacked the BJP and the EC over the announcement of the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, alleging that the exercise was designed to "exclude" genuine voters and tilt the political balance ahead of the 2026 state polls.

Banerjee alleged that the EC was rushing through a "mammoth task" that took two years in 2002, with the intent of bringing the state administration under its control so that the elected government cannot function.

"The BJP's allied organisation, EC, has announced SIR yesterday. This process is not about inclusion but exclusion," the TMC national general secretary said, and declared that the ruling party at the Centre was attempting to decide "who will vote and who won't." Taking a swipe at the timing of the revision of the voters' list, he told a press conference here: "Only one-and-a-half years ago, Lok Sabha elections were held. If there are discrepancies in electoral rolls now, then the Lok Sabha should be dissolved and fresh elections held." "Why was SIR announced for Bengal citing presence of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas? What about the other border states?" he asked.

The TMC leader questioned why West Bengal had been singled out when "five Northeastern states share borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar." Issuing a stern warning, he said, "If the name of a single eligible voter is eliminated, one lakh people from Bengal will hold a dharna outside the EC office in Delhi." The TMC leader asserted that despite SIR, the party would "increase its seat tally" in the Assembly elections next year. PTI PNT NN