TMC's Abhishek Banerjee wishes people on Bijoya Dashami

Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) Describing 'Bijoya Dashami' as both an ending and a beginning, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday extended his greetings to the people of the state on the occasion.

"Bijoya Dashami is both an ending and a beginning. With tearful hearts we bid farewell to Maa Durga, yet her blessings endure," the MP who is considered number two in the part, said in a post on X.

He said that as Maa Durga returns to her divine abode, her message remains with the people.

The message is that truth prevails, justice triumphs and humanity unites, Banerjee added.

The TMC leader concluded by expressing hope that West Bengal would continue to progress, "carrying her light within". PTI SCH NN