TMC's Abhishek cautions against attempts to instigate violence in Bengal for political gains

Kolkata, Apr 12 (PTI) Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday accused a section of opposition forces of trying to stir unrest in West Bengal after failing to win power through democratic means.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Jagannath Gupta Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Sodpur, in the northern suburbs of Kolkata, Banerjee said certain groups were trying to sow discord among communities after "failing politically to dislodge the ruling TMC from power." "After failing to derail the development initiatives in Bengal under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, these people are now playing a diabolical game to foment unrest. They don’t want communal harmony to prevail anymore. They don’t want the peaceful law and order situation in our state to continue. We must be on guard against such conspirators," he said at the inauguration of the private healthcare facility.

"Habitual liers will continue to spread falsehood, they can never be on the side of people. It is the job of true people's representatives to be on the side of people. We will foil their gameplan. We must all be alert and aware," the TMC national general secretary said.

"I was elected from Diamond Harbour seat by a huge margin of 7 lakh votes in last Lok Sabha elections. After failing to cope with us electorally, they are plotting conspiracy so that Bengal burns," he said.

Targeting the BJP-led central government, Banerjee accused it of deliberately withholding welfare funds intended for Bengal residents.

"The BJP government at the Centre is conspiring against 59 lakh MGNREGA beneficiaries by not allocating their dues. They want to starve people to death. They even blocked Awas Yojana funds, affecting thousands of beneficiaries," he alleged.

About the Supreme Court order invalidating the job of 26,000 teaching-non teaching staff who qualified in 2016 SSC recruitment test, he said, "We respect the SC judgment. However, we have the right to comment how the order affected thousands of eligible candidates." Quoting Banerjee, the TMC later posted on its X handle, "BJP and CPI(M) West Bengal units are conspiring to plunge the state into chaos and lawlessness. They want the flames of hatred to engulf the state. But let it be known that we are ready to fight back with full force. We have never allowed any harm to come to our people and this time will be no friend." A video of the speech was also attached with the post. PTI SUS MNB