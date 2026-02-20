TMC's Abhishek condoles death of Shillong MP Ricky Syngkon

Kolkata, Feb 20 (PTI) TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Shillong MP Ricky A J Syngkon, describing him as a committed public representative devoted to the welfare of people.

Syngkon, 54, reportedly collapsed while playing futsal on the outskirts of Shillong, and doctors at a private hospital declared him dead around 8:45 pm on Thursday.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Ricky A J Syngkon, the MP from Shillong and a committed public representative whose life was dedicated to the welfare and aspirations of his people.

“He represented the hopes of his constituency with sincerity, conviction and an abiding sense of responsibility. In public life, he was known for his grounded approach, accessibility to the people, and steadfast commitment to regional identity and development,” the TMC MP said in a post on X.

Banerjee said Syngkon’s untimely demise is a profound loss to the people of Meghalaya, and to the larger democratic fraternity of the country.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and supporters in this hour of grief," he added.