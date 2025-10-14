TMC's Abhishek contributes Rs 1 lakh for relief work in disaster-hit north Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 14 (PTI) TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said he has contributed Rs 1 lakh to the West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority (WBSDMA) fund to support rescue and relief works in the flood and landslides-affected districts in the northern region of the state.

A total of 32 people lost their lives, and thousands were rendered homeless in the devastating floods and landslides in north Bengal earlier this month.

"Unforeseen floods and landslides have devastated parts of the northern districts of West Bengal, bringing immense suffering and causing severe loss to lives, livelihoods and property," Banerjee said in a post on X.

"In light of this tragedy, the GoWB has appealed to everyone to contribute to the West Bengal State Disaster Management Authority (WBSDMA) Fund to support immediate rescue, relief and long-term rehabilitation efforts for the affected communities. In solidarity with the people of my state, I have contributed Rs 1,00,000 to the WBSDMA Fund," he added.

Banerjee, the TMC's national general secretary, said that in the testing times, every act of kindness matters.

"I appeal to all to come forward and generously contribute to stand beside those who have lost so much in this man-made tragedy," he said, sharing details about how contributions can be made to the fund. PTI SUS SOM