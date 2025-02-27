Abhishek Banerjee dismisses speculation of rift with Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday rejected reports that he has differences with party supremo Mamata Banerjee, and reaffirmed his loyalty to her.

"I am a loyal soldier of the TMC, and my leader is Mamata Banerjee," he said at a party conference here.

Dismissing speculation that he might cross over to the BJP, he said, "Those who are saying that I am joining BJP are spreading canards."

"I know those people who are spreading such fake news. They have vested interests ahead of the next year’s assembly polls," he said.

The Diamond Harbour MP also asserted that he would "continue to expose traitors within the party, just as he did during the last assembly elections".