TMC's Abhishek hits out at Centre over Pahalgam terror attack, calls it 'failure' of policies

Kolkata, Apr 22 (PTI) TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the BJP-led central government over the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, terming it as a "clarion call" for the Centre to re-examine its approach to the Valley and national security.

In a strongly worded post on X, Banerjee criticised the central government’s previous claims on demonetisation and the abrogation of Article 370, linking them to the "failure" to prevent such attacks.

"Today’s terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir is not only unfortunate and horrifying but it must serve as a clarion call for the GoI. This is the same government that claimed demonetisation would end black money and terror funding and that the abrogation of Article 370 would bring lasting peace to the region. Yet, today’s tragic incident stands as a stark reminder of the failure of these promises, policies and propaganda.” Banerjee wrote on X.

The terror attack, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon near a famed meadow close to Pahalgam town, has left at least 26 people dead, most of them tourists. This is being described as the deadliest assault on civilians in the Kashmir Valley since the 2019 Pulwama terror strike.

"My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident. I pray that God grants them strength and comfort in this time of immense grief. Wishing a speedy and complete recovery to all who are injured," the TMC MP added.

Among those killed were two foreigners and two locals, a senior official confirmed, adding that the toll could rise as several injured are in critical condition. PTI PNT BDC