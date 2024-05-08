TMC's Abhishek holds roadshow for party candidate Yusuf Pathan

Baharampur (WB), May 8 (PTI) Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday held a roadshow here in support of the party's Baharampur Lok Sabha seat candidate Yusuf Pathan.
Standing in an open-hooded vehicle, Banerjee, the TMC's national general secretary, and Pathan, a former Indian cricketer, waved at people gathered on both sides of a busy road in Baharampur town and in balconies and on rooftops of adjacent buildings, with the supporters waving back at them.
During the nearly three-km-long roadshow from Textile More to Jamtala More in Baharampur town, Banerjee and Pathan also showered rose petals on the crowd.
Wearing a white sun hat, Pathan was seen in discussion with the TMC's second-in-command in between waving and smiling at the crowd.
Pathan is pitted against Congress heavyweight Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is contesting for his sixth consecutive term from the seat, and BJP's Nirmal Kumar Saha.
Polling in Baharampur is scheduled to be held on May 13 in the fourth of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. PTI AMR ACD