TMC''s Abhishek lauds ''Operation Sindoor'', says sources of terror must be eliminated

Kolkata, May 7 (PTI) Hours after India's strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Trinamool Congress leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday hailed the armed forces for their "unmatched bravery and extraordinary valour" and said sources of terror should be eliminated.

Banerjee termed a terror training camp as a 'rabid dog', and said putting down one such unit would not stop the threat until the one breeding it was destroyed.

The Diamond Harbour MP also uploaded on social media a photograph of Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri holding a press briefing along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi on the operation, and said this "powerful image reaffirms India’s unity in the face of external attempts to divide us".

"Thank you @adgpi for this powerful image that reaffirms India’s unity in the face of external attempts to divide us. I salute our armed forces for their unmatched bravery and extraordinary valour for striking with precision, restraint and discipline," Banerjee posted on X.

India neutralised terror infrastructure without crossing the line or endangering innocent lives, the TMC MP said.

"This is the strength of India - Firm in resolve, yet honourable in action!" he added.

Indian armed forces struck nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

The strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor' two weeks after the killing of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Referring to 'Operation Sindoor' in which Indian jets hit training camps, launch pads, and headquarters of the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, the TMC leader said that the world should stand up and dismantle the sources of terrorism.

"Let's be clear. Putting down a Rabid Dog doesn’t stop the threat if the one breeding it is still alive and plotting to raise more. The real problem is not the rabid dog - rather it's the vile handler who breeds, trains and unleashes terror.

"To ensure lasting peace and security, the world must stand up and dismantle the very source that breeds, trains and unleashes this violence. It’s time we stop treating the symptoms and go straight for the disease. Jai HIND," Banerjee added. PTI SCH BDC