TMC's Abhishek launches old-age pension scheme in his LS seat; BJP questions source of funds

Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday launched a pension scheme for senior citizens in his Diamond Harbour constituency ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Opposition BJP, however, questioned the source of funds needed for the initiative.

Under the 'Shroddhargyo' (respect to seniors) initiative launched by the TMC national general secretary, 16,380 party volunteers will contribute funds towards providing a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to 76,000 elderly persons in the Lok Sabha constituency in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Sources in the party said that the special initiative will mark Banerjee's two terms in the seat.

Addressing the programme, Banerjee said, "A total of 16,380 volunteers have been shortlisted to bring smiles to the faces of senior citizens in Diamond Harbour. These volunteers will provide cheques and conduct the verification process. Approximately 76,000 beneficiaries will receive the old-age pension." Banerjee exuded confidence that the TMC government would also introduce a similar scheme across the state.

The pension of Rs 1,000 will be disbursed through cheques or direct bank transfers.

On the other hand, Leader of the Opposition in assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, questioned the source of funds needed for the initiative.

"Generally, such schemes are initiated by central or state governments. How can an MP start a direct cash transfer scheme? I will draw the attention of competent authorities to investigate the source of funds and verify the authenticity of these 16,380 volunteers," he told reporters.

Sources close to Banerjee claimed that the funds will come from the contributions of the volunteers and that there is no scope for any form of irregularity.

Banerjee has also started providing financial aid to around 3,000 job-deprived MGNREGA workers, who participated in the TMC's protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in October last year.

He had previously launched initiatives for residents of his constituency during the COVID-19 pandemic, eliciting both praise and criticism. PTI PNT ACD