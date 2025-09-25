TMC's Abhishek meets ex-Kolkata mayor Sovan amid outrage over rain deaths

Kolkata, Sept 25 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee, sparking speculation over his return to active politics.

The meeting, which lasted for nearly 50 minutes at Banerjee's office, was also attended by Chatterjee's aide Baishakhi Banerjee.

Baishakhi Banerjee said Chatterjee's return to active politics was only a matter of time.

A leader close to the TMC national general secretary, considered the number two in the party, said the meeting was "more of a pre-Durga Puja meet".

The development comes days after unprecedented rainfall left large parts of Kolkata waterlogged, triggering public anger over civic management.

Even though there was no fresh rain for more than 48 hours, several neighbourhoods in east Kolkata, Behala, Jadavpur and Bansdroni remained inundated. Eleven people lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the city.

Mayor Firhad Hakim has come under attack both from the opposition and sections within the ruling party over the civic body's performance.

Party insiders said the timing of Abhishek Banerjee's meeting with Chatterjee was "significant" and could increase pressure on Hakim.

After the meeting, Chatterjee said, "I was always in touch with Mamata Banerjee. But after eight years, I met Abhishek Banerjee face to face. Since we have shared a long journey together, we revisited many things. I told him that if I can play even the smallest role in his work, I will be happy." Chatterjee, once a close aide of the chief minister, had quit the TMC in 2019 and briefly joined the BJP. His possible return to the party has been the subject of speculation on several occasions in recent years, but did not materialise.

After Chatterjee had quit as mayor, Hakim was appointed to the post.

Though party leaders ruled out any immediate change in the mayoral post, they said Chatterjee's re-entry into politics was "almost certain" and could have a bearing on candidate selection in the 2026 assembly polls. PTI PNT SOM