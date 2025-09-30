TMC's Abhishek meets migrant workers on Maha Ashtami, assures them of help

Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday visited several Durga Puja pandals, where he interacted with several migrant workers besides offering prayers.

He was accompanied by his daughter Azania during his visits to the marquees on Maha Ashtami.

Banerjee made a halt at the Jayashree Club pandal in Jawpur, Dum Dum, designed like a prison with symbolic jail cells and a traditional 'Thakurdalan' housing the idol of Goddess Durga.

At the Jawpur pandal, Banerjee interacted with several migrant workers from West Bengal who have returned to the state for the festivities.

"He listened to their grievances and assured them of continued support from the state government," a party source said.

He was also seen sharing 'phuchka' (pani puri) with them, along with his daughter.

The TMC leader also visited the Aswininagar Bandhumahal Club puja in Baguiati.

Later, Banerjee shared a post on X, stating, "On Maha Ashtami, I visited Jawpur Jayashree in Nagerbazar, Dum Dum, and Aswininagar Bandhumahal Club in Baguiati, feeling the pulse of Bengal's devotion, artistry, and collective joy." "I met migrant workers returning for the festivities, heard their struggles, and assured them that our Maa-Mati-Manush sarkaar will always stand by their side. Sharing phuchka with them, I felt again that the true strength and spirit of West Bengal lies in her people," he added.

"Durga Puja is a celebration of resilience, community, and hope. May Maa Durga illuminate every home, banish every shadow, and inspire courage, prosperity, and harmony across West Bengal," the TMC leader added.

The party has been vocal against alleged atrocities on migrant workers from West Bengal in other states.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has recently launched 'Shramashree' scheme to support returnees. PTI SCH ACD