TMC's Abhishek offers prayers at Kali temple in Kolkata

Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday offered prayers at Kali temple in Kalighat here on the occasion of the Bengali New Year.

Banerjee was accompanied by his wife Rujira.

"As we embark on this new calendar year, I offered my prayers to Ma Kali and Lord Bhairav," the TMC leader, who is contesting from Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency for a third consecutive term, wrote on a social media platform.

"May the radiant light of the Almighty dispel the dark shadows eyeing our land. Wishing everyone boundless joy & happiness," Banerjee wrote. PTI AMR BDC