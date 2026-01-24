TMC’s Abhishek slams ECI over ‘delay’ in releasing names of people on SIR logical discrepancies list

Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for its alleged failure to publish the names of those on the list of "logical discrepancies" under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise within the stipulated deadline.

Banerjee claimed that despite the Supreme Court’s directive and the poll panel’s own communication, the names were not released by January 24 across all gram panchayats and municipal wards.

“Despite a clear order from the Supreme Court and its own formal communication, the @ECISVEEP has failed to release and publish the list of logical discrepancies that it was mandated to publish by January 24 — today — in all Gram Panchayats and municipal wards,” Banerjee said in a post on X uploaded at 7.20 pm.

The apex court on January 19 directed the ECI to display the names of those on the "logical discrepancies" list at gram panchayat bhavans, block offices of talukas and ward offices in West Bengal. The court noted that 1.25 crore voters in the state figure on the "logical discrepancies" list.

He also questioned the credibility of the software used in the exercise, alleging inconsistency in its functioning.

“The same software that allegedly assessed and analysed over seven crore enumeration forms and miraculously detected ‘logical discrepancies’ within one hour on December 16, immediately after the draft rolls were published, now seems to have lost its logic, speed, credibility and confidence,” Banerjee said.

The TMC leader, considered number two in the party hierarchy, sought an explanation from the ECI, wondering whether the delay was deliberate.

“Three obvious questions therefore remain stark and unanswered: What exactly is the ECI trying to hide? If discrepancies could be identified in one hour, why does it take days to disclose them? Is the @ECISVEEP looking for logic or hiding the discrepancies?” he said.

Echoing Banerjee, TMC MP Mohua Moitra claimed that the ECI has lost credibility, and it is clear they want to delay the publication of the list.

"Do they want to add more to the list of nearly 1.3 crore people? Why is it for the people of Bengal only?” Moitra asked.

Responding to allegations, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha accused the TMC of attempting to discredit the poll panel for political gains.

“The TMC is trying to whip up frenzy against the ECI and derail the SIR drive for its electoral gains,” Sinha said.

He added that an institution like the ECI should not be intimidated, and called for strict action against any attempt to create disorder. PTI SUS NN