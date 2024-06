Kolkata (Assam), Jun 4 (PTI) Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday won from Diamond Harbour constituency by a margin of 7.10 lakh votes, the ECI said.

Banerjee, the sitting MP, secured 10.48 lakh votes, while his nearest rival Abhijit Das of the BJP bagged 3.37 lakh votes.