TMC’s Abishek, his healthcare outreach team help critically ill child recover in hospital

Kolkata, Jan 28 (PTI) Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday expressed happiness over the speedy recovery of a critically ill 10-year-old boy of West Bengal, who was treated at a hospital in Coimbatore at the initiative of him and those involved with his healthcare campaign, 'Sebaashray'.

In a post on X, Banerjee said the boy, Anurag Pal, was brought to a 'Sebaashray' camp in Bishnupur area of South 24 Parganas district, whose left leg was critically affected due to dengue-related infection.

“I could see in their (parents of the boy) eyes the crushing weight that only parents carry when they watch their child suffer. As a father myself, I felt their pain deeply," said Banerjee, considered number two in the TMC hierarchy.

"I am grateful to share that, with the support and swift coordination extended through Sebaashray, Anurag has successfully undergone a paediatric Ilizarov operation at Ganga Super Speciality Hospital, Coimbatore. He is currently under observation and is expected to be discharged within a week,” he said.

Banerjee expressed hope that Anurag’s recovery would be complete, and very soon, he will again walk, run and embrace every moment of his childhood with joy and energy.

It is a privilege to stand by the people in their hour of greatest need," the TMC national general secretary said.

The ‘Sebaashray’ initiative was first launched on January 3 last and continued for 75 days. The second phase of the health outreach campaign began on December 1, 2025, and is currently going on. PTI SUS NN