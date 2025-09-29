TMC's administrative training institute signs MoU with MU

Thane, Sept 29 (PTI) The Chintamanrao Deshmukh Administrative Training Institute of Thane Municipal Corporation on Monday signed an agreement with Mumbai University to provide training for competitive examinations.

The MoU was signed at MU's Kalina Campus in the presence of TMC commissioner Saurabh Rao and MU Vice Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, said TMC PRO Ravindra Manjrekar.

"This agreement will enable students to simultaneously prepare for degree courses and competitive exams such as UPSC, MPSC, and other government recruitment tests. Students completing the courses will also earn four credits annually under the new education policy framework", the PRO stated. PTI COR NSK