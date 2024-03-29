TMC's Alipurduar candidate Prakash Chik Baraik declares assets worth Rs 12.88 lakh

New Update
Kolkata, Mar 29 (PTI) TMC's Alipurduar candidate Prakash Chik Baraik has declared assets worth Rs 12.88 lakh in his election affidavit.
Baraik, who identified himself as a tea garden employee, declared that he does not have any liabilities.
In the affidavit, he said that only one criminal case was pending against him.
He declared that the gross total value of movable assets possessed by him was Rs 12,88,203, and that he does not have any immovable assets.
The Alipurduar Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19. PTI dc SOM