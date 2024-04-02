TMC's Balurghat candidate owns lorry among other movable assets: Affidavit

Kolkata, Apr 2 (PTI) TMC candidate from Balurghat, Biplab Mitra, who is also a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government, owns a lorry among other movable assets, according to the affidavit he filed with his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections.
A lawyer by profession, Mitra declared Rs 65,000 cash in hand as on March 30.
He is the owner of a lorry purchased in 1981 for a price of Rs 2,61,064, the affidavit showed.
Mitra, who holds the Consumer Affairs portfolio, also owns two multi-purpose utility vehicles.
He declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 51.60 lakh, including bank deposits, gold ornaments and the three vehicles.
Mitra also stated that he has immovable assets worth Rs 95 lakh, which include a flat in Kolkata and a house in Buniadpur in South Dinajpur district.
He has no pending criminal case, and has not been convicted for any criminal offence, as per the affidavit.