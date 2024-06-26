TMC's Deepak Adhikari takes oath as Lok Sabha member

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) TMC MP from Ghatal Deepak Adhikari took oath as a Lok Sabha member on Wednesday.

Names of Independent MP from Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor (Congress), Basirhat MP Sheikh Nurul Islam and Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha (TMC) and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh (Independent) were also called out but they were not present in the House to take oath.

Sheikh and Singh are in jail.

Samajwadi Party's MP-elect from Ghazipur Afzal Ansari is also among those who are yet to take oath. PTI AO DIV DIV