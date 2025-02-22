TMC's Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra meet IUML supremo Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal

Malappuram(Kerala), Feb 22 (PTI) All India Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Party leader Derek O'Brien and Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday met with Indian Union Muslim League supremo Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal at his residence here.

The AITC leaders who are on a two-day visit to Kerala were accompanied by former MLA P V Anvar who is now the convener of the party after he resigned as a legislator and broke ties with the LDF.

After they left, Thangal told reporters that it was a "friendly visit" and there were no political discussions.

"They are already a part of the INDIA bloc. Strengthening of the alliance will be important when elections are coming. We will hold discussions in the UDF on the matter and then will decide further steps," the IUML supremo said.

O'Brien and Moitra arrived at the Calicut airport late last night, according to Anvar's Facebook post.

According to sources, the AITC leaders are likely to visit Manjeri in Malappuram, where they will hold meetings with party members and discuss key issues, including the increasing human-animal conflict in the state.

Anvar, an independent MLA who previously supported the Left, quit the LDF after an open confrontation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He then resigned, prompting a bypoll in Nilambur.

Anvar has announced that he will not contest the election and has extended his support to the United Democratic Front (UDF). PTI HMP HMP ADB