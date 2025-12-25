TMC's Derek O'Brien questions PM's Christmas message

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien, who has been vocal in criticising the government over incidents of attacks on Christians, on Thursday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who attended a Christmas prayer service here.

In a brief post on X, O'Brien quoted a post by the Prime Minister on Christmas and questioned his Christmas message.

"Love? Peace? Compassion? Harmony? Goodwill? Christmas?" O'Brien said in his post quoting the PM.

Modi, in his post, said the Christmas service he attended "reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society".

The Prime Minister attended a Christmas morning service at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption here on Thursday morning, along with a large congregation of Christians from Delhi and North India.

O'Brien, TMC's leader in Rajya Sabha, had on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over attacks on Christians being reported ahead of Christmas.

In a post on X, O'Brien shared a video that purportedly shows a local BJP functionary in a physical altercation with the woman inside a church premises in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

"PM Modi and HM Shah, your silence on incidents like these in the Christmas season is deafening. Shame on you and your ilk," he said.

The video, which surfaced on social media, shows BJP Jabalpur vice president Anju Bhargava shouting at a woman with visual impairment in the presence of police personnel.

Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) president Archbishop Andrews Thazhath had on Christmas Eve appealed to PM Modi, Shah and chief ministers of various states to ensure strict enforcement of law and extend proactive protection to Christian communities across the country.

In a post on X after the CBCI released the Archbishop's video message on Thursday night, O'Brien had said, "...the church leadership have (never too late) put out a scathing message on video calling out the duo. Well done.

Strong words condemning what's happening in this joyous season." On Tuesday, the CBCI had condemned the "alarming" rise in alleged attacks on Christians.

In a statement, the CBCI said it is "particularly shocked" by a video from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, where a woman with visual impairment attending a Christmas programme was publicly abused and physically harassed by the BJP city vice president.

The Catholic Bishops' body urged Shah to ensure strict enforcement of the law and proactive protection for Christian communities so that Christmas may be celebrated peacefully. PTI AO KSS KSS