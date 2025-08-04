TMC's Derek O'Brien, Shatabdi Roy to visit Ranchi to pay last respects to Shibu Soren

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Leader Derek O'Brien and Lok Sabha MP Shatabdi Roy will visit Ranchi on Tuesday to pay their last respects to former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM patriarch Shibu Soren, a party source said.

The MPs will offer tributes on behalf of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the source added.

Soren, popularly known as Dishom Guru, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 81 at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments for more than a month.

The mortal remains of the veteran tribal leader were brought to his residence in the evening.

According to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) sources, the body will be taken to Soren's native village, Nemra in Ramgarh district, on Tuesday for the last rites. PTI AO RHL