TMC's Derek O'Brien urges Rajya Sabha chairman to allow debate on electoral roll revision

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien on Monday urged Chairman C P Radhakrishnan to hold a debate on the electoral roll revision exercise, stressing that he is the custodian of the Council of States.

As the Upper House welcomed Radhakrishnan on his first day of conducting the House proceedings, O'Brien wished good health to the chairman and his family, and also urged him to "keep federalism healthy".

"We wish you good health, we wish you happiness... You have moved from Coimbatore to a place where the air can be a problem... so good health, sir..." he said.

"The second one is to keep federalism healthy... We use these terms -- Upper House, House of Elders -- loosely. There are people from different states who all bring their stories here, who want to express themselves here... You are the custodian of the Council of States. I am absolutely sure you will help us raise our voices in this Council of States..." he said, as he also mentioned the issue of pending MGNREGS funds for West Bengal.

The TMC leader said there are certain "vital parameters" which can determine the health of Parliamentary democracy, and mentioned that the average number of sittings of Parliament has been coming down.

"The average number of sittings per session is now below 20 days... In this session, it is 15 days. This has to improve," O'Brien said.

"The second parameter - discussion on various issues allowed by the Chair. Between 2009 and 2016, 110 discussions were allowed. In the last eight years, it's down to 36 discussions..." he said.

He added that the number of Bills being sent for scrutiny by a Parliamentary panel has also come down.

The TMC leader said that for a healthy parliamentary democracy, the election process must remain healthy.

"We look to you, a healthy transparent electoral process must be preceded by no deaths, no inhumanity and no unplanned acts... We want the House to run... Government is responsible to Parliament, Parliament is responsible to the people, if Parliament doesn't run, the government is not responsible to the people..." "We don't need to wait till tomorrow, we don't need to wait till the next session. Today, let's make the electoral process healthy and happy, and let's start a discussion on this today," he said, in an apparent reference to a debate on the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

In September, Radhakrishnan was elected as India's 15th Vice President, a post that made him the ex officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha. PTI AO CS HVA