TMC's indefinite sit-in continues outside Raj Bhavan, BJP says guv security jeopardized

Kolkata, Oct 6 (PTI) Trinamool Congress workers led by party leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday continued their indefinite sit-in outside the Raj Bhavan here until Governor C V Ananda Bose meets with the delegation, against alleged withholding of West Bengal's MGNREGA dues by the Centre.

Bose who visited flood-affected areas of North Bengal, on Thursday evening left for Delhi.

Banerjee the TMC's national general secretary launched the sit-in on Thursday after thousands of party functionaries and its top leadership marched up to the British-era edifice to protest the alleged withholding of West Bengal's MGNREGA dues by the Centre.

The TMC leader would remain at the site during the night, and the sloganeering and usage of loudspeakers would be done from 11 am to 9 PM.

"I will stay here and won't move an inch until the honourable Governor meets our delegation and answers these two questions," the Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour said.

He also posted on X, "After raising our voices in Delhi, we seek justice from the ZAMINDARS of BJP! How long will it take for the self-proclaimed custodians of democracy to answer the people? For how long will you keep running away from the people? Clock is ticking. Bengal is waiting." Banerjee on Thursday night held a series of meetings with party leaders on the spot to decide on the future course of action. "Our protest would continue till the Governor comes and meets us," Banerjee had said.

Hundreds of party workers too stayed at the spot. Since Friday morning, thousands of party workers from various parts of the state arrived at the venue and expressed their solidarity with the agitation programme.

Reacting to TMC's protest, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said the party has been trying to dismantle the Constitution in the state.

"The TMC has set his evil eyes on the Constitutional Authority. Section 144 is supposed to be imposed till 150 metres from the boundary of the Raj Bhavan. They have not only violated this in connivance with the police, by taking their march within the periphery of the area wherein it is imposed but have now camped at the site. The security of the Governor is being jeopardized for cheap political drama," the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly said.

This sit-in protest followed the party's two-day demonstration in New Delhi concerning the delayed payment of MGNREGA dues and housing schemes for impoverished families. PTI PNT RG