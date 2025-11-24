TMC's rally to protest Babri Masjid demolition part of vote bank politics, alleges BJP

Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) The BJP on Monday alleged that the TMC's mega rally next month to protest against the Babri Masjid demolition was an effort of its vote-bank politics and "not aimed at spreading communal harmony".

The TMC will organise its annual Solidarity Day rally on December 6 near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on Mayo Road in central Kolkata, where the party is planning a major mobilisation.

"They only want minority votes. Minorities now understand that the TMC speaks and acts only for votes. The rally is part of its vote-bank politics. The state government does not want the development of minorities," BJP leader and former central minister Subhas Sarkar claimed.

The proposed programme of the TMC is "not aimed at spreading communal harmony", he said.

The TMC, however, rejected the allegation, claiming that it is an effort to ensure that nobody can trigger communal tension or incite violence.

TMC leader Jay Prakash Majumdar said, "This is not a new thing. Since the Babri Masjid demolition, Mamata Banerjee has observed 6th December as Samhati Diwas. That is the spirit of our Constitution." PTI BSM BDC