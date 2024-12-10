TMC's Ritabrata Banerjee files papers for Rajya Sabha bypoll

Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) Ritabrata Banerjee, TMC's Rajya Sabha bypoll candidate, filed his nomination papers in the West Bengal Assembly on Monday.

Banerjee was accompanied by senior TMC leaders, including Subrata Bakshi, chief whip Nirmal Ghosh, and minister Aroop Biswas.

He later met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her office in the assembly complex and sought her blessings.

The TMC had on Saturday announced Ritabrata as its candidate for the December 20 bypoll, following Jawhar Sircar's resignation as the party's Rajya Sabha member in September.

"We are pleased to announce the candidature of Ritabrata Banerjee for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections," the party posted on X.

Ritabrata was with CPI(M) until 2017 and served as its Rajya Sabha MP from 2014. After being expelled from CPI(M), he joined the TMC. PTI SUS MNB