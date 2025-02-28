TMC's Sagarika Ghose seeks privilege motion against Jaishankar over US deportation statement

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sagarika Ghose has submitted a notice of question of privilege against External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over his statement made in the House on February 6 regarding the deportation of Indians from the US, a source said.

In a statement in Rajya Sabha on February 6, Jaishankar said the government of India is engaging with the US government to ensure that the Indians being deported are not mistreated. He stressed that the focus should be on a strong crackdown on the illegal migration industry while taking steps to ease visas for legitimate travellers.

According to the source, the notice was submitted to the Rajya Sabha secretariat on February 20 and was filed under Rule 187 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States.

According to the rule, a member may, with the consent of the Chairman, raise a question involving a breach of privilege either of a member or the Council or a committee.

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee strongly condemned the deportation of "illegal" Indian immigrants from the US in chains, calling it "shameful". She questioned why the BJP-led central government did not send planes to bring them back.

Ghose, the Deputy Leader of TMC in Rajya Sabha, said in her notice that Jaishankar's statement in the Upper House contained misleading and incomplete information, violating parliamentary privilege and obstructing informed debate in the House.

She said while the External Affairs Minister informed the House that the government is engaging the US government to ensure that the returning deportees were not mistreated in any manner during the flight, more flights with deported Indians have arrived, providing testimonies of mistreatment.

Ghose said this contradicts the assurances given by the minister in the House.

The TMC leader pointed out the reports of deportees being handcuffed and shackled throughout the journey, and allegations of torture and poor conditions at the detention centres.

She also accused the government of failing to crack down on visa fraud and said the minister did not address the role of fraudulent immigration networks in his statement.

Ghose requested the Chairman to refer the matter to the Committee of Privileges. PTI AO KSS KSS