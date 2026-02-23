TMC’s Sagarika Ghose slams Delhi CM, flags crime concerns in national capital

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose on Monday took a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over her remarks on the law and order situation in West Bengal, saying Gupta should focus on Delhi instead, citing the recent blast and other crime incidents in the capital.

Gupta had addressed a 'Nari Sankalp Yatra' organised by the BJP's women's wing in Kolkata on Sunday, where she expressed concerns over women's safety, and claimed that women in the state were not secure despite having a woman chief minister.

Ghose shared a video statement on X, and said, "before giving your opinions on Bengal, please turn much needed attention to Delhi where you are responsible for the daily suffering of citizens." "Delhi Chief Minister Ms Rekha Gupta has journeyed to Bengal and has had the audacity to talk about the deteriorating law and order situation in Bengal. Delhi is the place where a recent terror blast took the lives of 15 innocent people. Ms. Rekha Gupta is failing to keep Delhi safe from terrorism," said Ghose, TMC’s deputy leader in Rajya Sabha.

"Delhi is the place which is consistently ranked as one of the least safe cities for women. Crimes against women have reached a grotesque new normal in Delhi. In a recent incident, a woman in Sarita Vihar and her daughter were butchered to death and stuffed into a box," Ghose said.

"Delhi is a place where pollution levels have set a world record and AQI has hit the roof in terms of toxicity and fouling the air. Delhi is a place where VIP movement takes a toll on the daily lives of citizens. Citizens suffer in queues and traffic jams while VIPs swan around in their cavalcades,"she said.

"Ms. Rekha Gupta, first turn your attention to Delhi where you are constitutionally mandated to govern before giving your opinion about Bengal," the TMC leader said.

Gupta, while speaking in Kolkata, had mentioned the rape-murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Hospital, and alleged that the state government had failed to respond adequately to such crimes.

She had also referred to the alleged rape of a woman medic in Durgapur and another law student on a Kolkata college campus, claiming that criminals had been emboldened to commit brutalities against women. PTI AO AO AMJ AMJ