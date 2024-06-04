TMC's Saugata Roy leads in Dum Dum

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) Heavyweight TMC candidate Saugata Roy was leading in the Dum Dum parliamentary seat on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, over his nearest rival, BJP's Shilbhadra Dutta, by 2,176 votes, according to initial trends available on the Election Commission's website.

Roy, who was initially trailing as per TV reports during the postal ballot counting, surged ahead of his nearest rival after the counting of EVM votes began.

Roy, a three-time MP from the seat, is seeking re-election for the fourth time.

CPI(M)'s Sujan Chakraborty was trailing by 6,878 votes, according to the EC. PTI SMY BDC