TMC’s Yusuf Pathan surges ahead of Congress’s Adhir Chowdhury in Baharampur

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) In a seesaw battle for poll supremacy, TMC’s star candidate and former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan was leading by a slender margin of 351 votes over his nearest rival, Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, in the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, according to the latest figures from the Election Commission of India.

Pathan, who was trailing at number three position in the seat during the initial hours of counting, picked up his numbers as the day progressed and surged ahead of both Chowdhury and BJP’s Nirmal Kumar Saha.

The lead margin reflected only an initial trend since many rounds of counting still remained before the final results were declared, ECI officials said. PTI SMY NN