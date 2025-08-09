TMF picks five firms for USD 3 million 'Sustainable Cities Challenge' in Varanasi

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) has selected five finalists for the USD 3 million Sustainable Cities Challenge, focusing on transforming crowd management solutions in Varanasi.

Organised in partnership with the city of Varanasi, Challenge Works, and the World Resources Institute, the initiative seeks innovative approaches to reduce congestion and enhance the movement of pedestrians and pilgrims in one of India’s oldest and holiest cities, which draws millions of visitors annually.

The five finalists, chosen from among 10 semi-finalists that will work on their ideas over six months, are firms specialising in AI, architecture, sustainable design, and urban planning. It includes CITYDATA, Inc., Arcadis, VOGIC AI, The Urbanizer, and Prameya Consulting Private Limited.

Each finalist team will receive USD 1,30,000 in implementation funding to demonstrate and test their proposed solutions in Varanasi.

"From a field of global innovators, these finalists stood out for their creative, practical, and contextual approaches to one of the world’s most complex mobility environments.

"As we move into the next phase, we’re excited to see how their solutions are implemented on the ground, not only to improve movement with convenient and safe access in Kashi, but to create a benchmark on how other heritage-rich, high-density cities around the world can tackle similar challenges with empathy and innovation," Pras Ganesh, executive program director of Toyota Mobility Foundation, said in a statement.

The Sustainable Cities Challenge is a three-year global programme driving urban mobility transformation in Varanasi, Detroit, and Venice. In 2026, the winners from each city will receive additional funding to expand and scale their solutions. PTI MG MAH MAH