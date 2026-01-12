TMP chief Pradyot says Modi, Shah considering to implement Tiprasa accord

Agartala, Jan 12 (PTI) Tipra Motha Party supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are considering to implement the Tiprasa accord to ensure the rights of the indigenous people in Tripura.

The northeastern state is home to around 15 lakh indigenous people belonging to over 40 tribes and sub-tribes out of a total population of 40 lakh.

The TMP had signed an agreement with the Centre and the state government for ‘overall development’ of the indigenous people in March 2024.

"Modi and Shah are considering to implement Tiprasa accord to ensure the rights of Indigenous people, but a few BJP leaders in Agartala seem against the move", he told the reporters at Kamalpur in Dhalai district.

Debbarma expressed confidence in his party’s prospects in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections.

"We are 110 per cent sure of winning the ADC elections as I have been working for the Tiprasa People over the past five years", he said.

Referring to the creation of the TTAADC under Sixth Schedule in 1982, TMP chief said then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was ready to provide the special status to tribal people, but a few Congress leaders in Agartala had strongly opposed.

"Ultimately, Gandhi overruled the view of state’s Congress leaders and gave the status of Sixth Schedule to tribal areas of the northeastern state. TTAADC was constituted on January 15, 1982," he said.

"We are not against any community but want to secure rights for the Tiprasa people. I have joined politics to protect the rights of future generations," Debbarma added.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Manik Saha over remarks asking TMP to behave like a "junior brother," Debbarma said, "I have no elder brother but an elder sister. In politics, no one is a big brother or younger brother. All are equal." Addressing a party programme in Khowai district's Baijalbari (on December 23), amidst tension between the BJP and its ally (TMP) over attacks on saffron party workers, the CM had asked the 'regional party' to behave like a "younger brother." The ADC elections are scheduled to take place in March.