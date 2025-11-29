TMP leader writes to Tripura CM for proper upkeep of royal cremation ground

Agartala, Nov 29 (PTI) Senior Tipra Motha Party (TMP) leader Rajeshwar Debbarma has urged Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to ensure proper maintenance of the royal cremation ground situated on the banks of the River Howrah in the heart of Agartala.

The site has been a sacred place for the Manikya dynasty, which ruled the princely state of Tripura from the 15th to the 20th century and made Agartala its capital.

In a letter to the chief minister on Friday, Debbarma, a former MLA, said, "The royal cremation ground, a historic site and a heritage place in Agartala, is in a distressing condition. On the occasion of the death anniversary of the late Maharaja Kirit Bikram Kishore Manikya DebBarman, I visited the site on November 27 to pay my homage and tributes to the revered place where he was laid to rest." "I was shocked and dismayed to find the premises in a deplorable state, with garbage and litter scattered all around, and the overall condition being far from satisfactory," he said.

Recalling the rich history and cultural significance of the site, where the final rites of several members of the royal family were conducted, he stated that the royal cremation ground is a heritage site of immense importance and should be accorded the status of a protected heritage place.

"I also request you to ensure proper maintenance of the cremation ground so that we can restore the legacy of the place and continue to inspire and educate future generations," he said.