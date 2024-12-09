TMP supremo meets Amit Shah to discuss problems faced by indigenous people of Tripura

Agartala, Dec 9 (PTI) Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Monday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured him that "outstanding issues relating to the problem of indigenous people of Tripura will be resolved." "Met hon Home Minister @AmitShah today and discussed issues related to the Tiprasa accord, fencing and patrolling of boundaries with Bangladesh, and also the 125th amendment," Debbarma posted on 'X'.

The TMP had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Centre and the state government to address the problems of indigenous people in the presence of Shah in Delhi on March 2. Soon after, the party joined the BJP-led coalition government in the northeastern state.

Shah is likely to visit the northeastern state to attend the North Eastern Council (NEC) meet scheduled to be held on December 20. PTI PS MNB