TMT bus catches fire; no one injured

Thane, Feb 11 (PTI) A Thane Municipal Corporation Transport (TMT) bus caught fire on Wednesday afternoon but the passengers were evacuated safely, an official said.

The incident took place near Rabodi at around 1 pm, said chief of Disaster Management Cell Yasin Tadvi.

The silencer of the Ashok Leyland bus travelling from CIDCO Bus Depot to Kalher caught fire due to overheating, he said.

"There were around 20 to 25 passengers on board. All of them were safely evacuated. No one was injured and the fire has been completely extinguished," said Tadvi.

The bus was being driven by Sushil Suhas Shelar, with Sagar Pashte serving as conductor.

The duo, along with personnel of Rabodi Traffic Police helped passengers alight in time.

"The minor fire was brought under control promptly with coordinated efforts of the driver, conductor, Disaster Management Cell staff and Fire Department personnel. The situation is fully under control," said Tadvi. PTI COR KRK