TN aims to complete defence testing infrastructure projects by December

Chennai, Aug 31 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has targeted completion of the flagship projects taken up under the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme by December 2025, the State government-backed investment promotion agency 'Guidance' said on Sunday.

The projects aimed at promoting the defence industrial corridor in the State are being implemented in neighbouring Vallam Vadagal in Kancheepuram district and in Tiruchirappalli, by Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (TIDCO) in association with public and private entities.

TIDCO is a premier industrial development agency set up by the Government in 1965. It endeavours to achieve a balanced and continual industrial growth by promoting medium and large industries through joint ventures.

The four projects that are under implementation are Unmanned Aerial Systems Testing Centre- ADART (Association for Drone Avionics Research and Testing), Sriperumbudur; Electronic Warfare Testing Facility, Vallam Vadagal; Electro-Optics Testing Facility LENS, Vallam Vadagal; and Mechanical and Material Systems Testing Facility, Systems Testing and Research For Advanced Materials Enables (STREAM) in Tiruchirappalli, the Guidance said in a press release.

"These projects will strengthen India's journey towards Atmanirbhar Bharat by bridging gaps in domestic testing capabilities, empowering micro, small and medium enterprises, start-ups and industry with affordable certification support," it said.

The projects would also reinforce Tamil Nadu's leadership in the aerospace and defence manufacturing sectors.

"These are being implemented by TIDCO in collaboration with leading public and private sector partners, targeting completion by December 2025," Guidance said. PTI VIJ ADB