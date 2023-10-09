TN assembly adopts resolution seeking Cauvery water from Karnataka

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to direct Karnataka to release water from the Cauvery river to the state as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

The resolution was declared passed unanimously by speaker M Appavu after the BJP staged a walkout.

Chief Minister M K Stalin moved the resolution and said Karnataka created an "artificial crisis" and had not released water from the river as per the apex court's directions.

The resolution was passed after a fierce debate with between Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and the Treasury benches led by Stalin. The AIADMK, however, supported the resolution.

Palaniswami recalled the various initiatives taken by the AIADMK regime on the inter-state river dispute and said adequate pressure should be exerted on the Centre over the matter.

He recalled his party had stalled the Parliament for days over the issue a few years ago.

The BJP staged a walkout after asserting the resolution does not appear to be aimed at an overall and complete solution for the Cauvery dispute and since the government had not given any assurance on including amendments proposed by it to the resolution.

The amendments included nationalisation of rivers and support to the Centre's Dam Safety Bill.